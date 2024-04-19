New oath venue for dual citizenship applicants announced by BI

277 SHARES Share Tweet

A new venue for oath taking of applicants reacquiring their Philippine citizenships or getting dual citizenships was announced by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI board of special inquiry (BSI) officer-in-charge Atty. Ruben Casibang, Jr. announced the opening of its new oath taking ceremony venue for approved petitions under Republic Act No. 9225.

“Those applying for dual citizenship can now take their oath of allegiance in a better, brighter, and more spacious area as part of the BI’s commitment in providing quality services leading to client satisfaction,” he stated.

Those eligible for dual citizenship may now take their solemn oath of allegiance at BSI’s Room 401-A, in the BI’s headquarters in Intramuros Manila.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, office improvements are part of the BI’s efforts in providing better service to the transacting public.

Tansingco said the BI that is also expecting to transfer the BI’s operations to its new location along Macapagal Avenue in Pasay.

More immigration offices will be opened soon, allowing the public better access to immigration services, he said.

RA 9225 applies to former Filipinos seeking to retain or reacquire their Philippine citizenship.