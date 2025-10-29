Home>News>New OTS chief Cruz vows to revolutionize airport security system
Itchie G. Cabayan3
Gilbert Cruz
OTS Chief Usec Gilbert Cruz commits to revolutionizing security system in airports. (JERRY S. TAN)

NEWLY-INSTALLED Office for Transportation Security (OTS) Administrator Undersecretary Gilberto Cruz has expressed commitment to revolutionize the security of the transportation system, aligning it with global standards and industry-leading best practice.

This, he coupled with concrete measures to strengthen security at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminals.

In an ocular inspection of NAIA Terminal 2, October 27, 2025, Cruz swiftly pinpointed critical areas for immediate action, demonstrating his commitment in improving airport security and transparency, pursuant to the directives of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos, Jr. to ensure overall travel experience and the protection of Filipinos as they pass through any transportation facility.

According to Cruz, the OTS will exert efforts to prioritize the installation of additional security cameras at screening checkpoints, in order to ensure relentless monitoring and accountability.

Along with this, he said that an aggressive information campaign will be launched to educate travelers and combat threats like “tanim bala,” fostering a safer, more secure, and more comfortable travel experience for all.

Cruz likewise underscored the urgent need to fortify communication channels with the PNP, enabling faster response times and more effective security interventions.

