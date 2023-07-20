New Senate Building hits milestone with topping off ceremony

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri, together with Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan on Thursday, July 20, 2023 led the topping off ceremony of the new Senate Building Project being built inside Navy Village, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

Also present during the topping off ceremony to commemorate the completion of building structure were Senators Loren Legarda, Nancy Binay, Cynthia Villar, Joel Villanueva, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Ralph Recto, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Ronald dela Rosa, and former Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III; as well as DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain; former Undersecretary Antonio Molano Jr.; Project Directors Soledad Florencio, Benjamin Bautista, Rodrigo delos Reyes; Finance Service Director Genevieve Cuaresma; and Project Manager Jose Aguinaldo.

According to Secretary Bonoan, the ceremony represents a key milestone since the highest structural component of the building has finally been installed midway through construction.

“Today’s ceremony signifies the nearing completion of this iconic new Senate Building that will provide a conducive work environment and bolster the productivity of our lawmakers and their staff,” said Secretary Bonoan.

The building is a representation of the Senate’s vision, “Bagong Senado sa Ika-Dalawang Siglo”, which eyes a green, secure, practical and iconic workplace for the next generations of Senators and their staff.

With an allocation of P8.6 billion, the new Senate Building Project under the supervision of the DPWH Unified Project Management Office – Buildings Management Cluster, is being built within an area of 18,320 square meters.

When completed, the building will have four (4) towers with eleven (11) floors each and three (3) basements with a minimum of 1,200 parking spaces that can accommodate the required functions and operation of the Senate and its constituents.

The state-of-the-art design of the building incorporates Barong Tagalog to herald the Philippines iconic symbol for honor and Filipino culture.

DPWH aims to complete civil works on the new Senate Building by end of 2024.