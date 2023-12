New six-storey building to rise in Emilio Jacino Elementary in Tondo

Mayor Honey Lacuna (third from left) led the groundbreaking of another school building at the Emilio Jacinto Elementary School in Tondo. She was joined by (from right) city architect Pepito Balmoris, City Engineer Armand Andres, city schools superintendent Rita Riddle, principal Minerva Rosco, Vice Mayor Yul Servo and Councilor Nino dela Cruz. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna led the groundbreaking ceremony for yet another school building at the Emilio Jacinto Elementary School in Tondo, Manila.

Lacuna was joined by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, division of city schools superintendent Rita Riddle, principal Minerva Rosco, City Engineer Armand Andres, Councilor Nino dela Cruz, teachers, parents and students from the said school, as she announced that a six-storey school building will soon rise in the said area comprising of over 2,800 square meters.

“Ito ay bahagi ng patuloy na pagsisikap ng ating pamahalaang-lungsod ng Maynila, sa tulong ng Kagawaran ng Edukasyon, na matugunan natin ang mga pangangailangan ng mga Batang Manilenyo sa kanilang pag-aaral sa ating mga pampublikong paaralan,” Lacuna said.

The mayor said that based on the plan, the new building will have 35 classrooms, three science Laboratory rooms, three home economics or H.E. rooms, three rooms for T.L.E., Faculty Room, Library, Informations Communications Technology Room, Social Hall, canteen, feeding room, practice room and a roofdeck for outdoor sports, apart from the basketball court.

It was also learned from Andres that the yet to be erected school building will also have two stairs, a male and female comfort room per floor and an audio-visual room.

“At higit sa lahat, mayroon itong dalawang elevator units upang makatulong sa mga mag-aaral at mga guro na umakyat at bumaba sa ating bagong gusali. Tunay na magandang pasilidad para sa mga taga-Emilio Jacinto Elementary School,” the mayor said.

“Ang ganitong mga proyekto ay bunga ng maingat at masinop na pangangasiwa sa pondo ng ating lungsod. Binibigyan natin ng mataas na prayoridad sa paggugol ng salapi ng bayan ang mga payak na kailangan ng ating mga mamamayan. Hangad namin na magsilbi itong inspirasyon para sa ating mga Batang Manilenyo na mag-aral mabuti, gayundin para sa ating mga guro na higit pang magsipag at pag-igihan pa nilang lalo ang kanilang mga gawain,” Lacuna added.

In exchange for the convenience of the new school building, the lady mayor said all that the city government asks of the students, parents and faculty members is for them to work jointly toward taking good care of the said building and its facilities, so that future generations of students may still fully enjoy them.

“Mapangalagaan at maingatan sana ninyo ang magiging bagong gusali ninyo upang marami pang mga kabataan ang makagamit nito at maging mahalagang bahagi ng kanilang karanasan sa pagkatuto at pag-aaral dito sa Emilio Jacinto Elementary School. Ito ay alay natin sa mga Batang Manilenyo. Bahagi ng ating mga hakbang patungo sa pagsasakatuparan ng minimithi nating isang Maringal na Maynila,” Lacuna added.