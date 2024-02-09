New student Hanako (Swimsuit) makes explosive debut in tactical RPG Blue Archive

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Hanako (Swimsuit) arrives alongside powerful Striker Wakamo, now back in Recruitment

Triple Reward Campaigns guarantee extra rewards and double EXP earnings – useful for new and returning players

SEOUL – Feb. 9, 2024 – Renowned RPG Blue Archive is opening its doors for a mischievous new student, Hanako, just in time for the game’s Triple Rewards Campaign designed to boost all players regardless of skill level, experience, or familiarity with the game. Additionally, Wakamo, the troublemaking Striker makes her explosive return to Blue Archive.

Strategic combat and cute, charismatic characters are at the heart of this RPG from NEXON Korea Corp. Players take on the role of Sensei, a teacher with a troubled past, as they mobilize a veritable army of eccentric students for combat against various mysterious forces threatening the academy city of Kivotos. During Recruitment, events and main story updates, new students will join the ranks for players to get acquainted with and recruit for battle, offering a blend of tactical planning and real-time action with a light-hearted, emotional center.

Decked out in summer style, Hanako (Swimsuit) is a refreshing addition to any team and a deadly force on the battlefield, available now through Fest recruitment. A Sonic-type Striker from Trinity General School, she can charge up to two Water Gauges that increase her attack damage when an ally uses an EX Skill. She can use her own EX Skill immediately if she has at least one Water Gauge charged for an even more devastating effect.

By Hanako (Swimsuit)’s side is the infamous “Fox of Calamity” Wakamo, returning for Recruitment as one of the Seven Prisoners, a group of extremely dangerous students. A Mystic-type Striker, Wakamo is known for stirring up trouble affecting huge areas of Kivotos. Her EX Skill deals damage to a single enemy proportional to her attack damage by accumulating damage dealt by allies to the target for 10 seconds, then dealing that accumulated damage to the target as additional Mystic damage.

Two powerful new students, Mika and Hoshino (Swimsuit) are also available through Fest Recruitment, and bring a new campaign, perfect for new and returning players in need of an extra boost. Blue Archive’s Triple Reward Campaigns runs until Monday, Feb. 19 at 6:59 PM (UTC). Rewards will be tripled for Lesson and Scrimmages content during the event to help players grow faster. Account experience earnings will be doubled from Saturday, Feb. 3 until Saturday, Feb. 17 at 6:59 PM (UTC) as well.

Players can download Blue Archive for free on Android and iOS.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 45 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.