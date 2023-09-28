New students Kayoko and Haruka make fashionable debuts in Mobile RPG Blue Archive

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Highlights:

New Gehenna Academy students Kayoko (New Year) and Haruka (New Year) make their debut

The epic conclusion to Chapter Four of Blue Archive’s main story, “Phrenapates Showdown,” will be released on Oct. 3

Players can gear up for a celebratory livestream for Blue Archive’s Two Year Anniversary, which will expands the world of the RPG game

SEOUL – Sept. 28, 2023 – Armed with a knack for pixelated mayhem, new students Kayoko (New Year) and Haruka (New Year) have arrived in style to popular mobile RPG Blue Archive for a re-run of the beloved New Years’ Rhapsody No. 68 event.

From NEXON Korea Corp., Blue Archive has players step into the shoes of Sensei, an advisor for the Federal Investigation Club, Schale, shortly after the disastrous disappearance of the General Student Council president. As anarchy takes over, it’s up to Sensei to mobilize the eccentric students of the academy city of Kivotos and take matters into their own hands. Defined by its dynamic, strategic combat, and charismatic cast of characters, Blue Archive offers players a blend of tactical planning and real-time action with a light-hearted, emotional center.

Decked out in a sleek kimono, Kayoko is a deadly force on the battlefield. A Mystic-type Striker from Gehana Academy, her EX Skill grants an amulet to one ally, excluding herself, for 40 seconds. Continuing the kimono trend, Haruka (New Year) is the perfect pairing with Kayoko. An Explosive-type Striker from the same academy, Haruka wields a shotgun and a strong sense of determination, despite her low self-esteem. Her EX Skill deals powerful damage proportional to her ATK to enemies in a fan-shaped area.

The two powerful new students also bring a wealth of new features including:

New Update Content – With the 22nd chapter comes exciting new missions and six unique T8 gear types that allow for a smoother gameplay experience.

With the 22nd chapter comes exciting new missions and six unique T8 gear types that allow for a smoother gameplay experience. Quality of Life Improvements – Nexon is implementing several improvements for better user experiences, including a feature that saves inventory space and automatically creates high-quality items for players by combining eligible items together when close to max capacity. Additionally, Bounty and Scrimmage Tickets are now unified into a single Ticket type after originally being separated by stage.

Adding to the excitement, players can now enjoy the “Cherry Blossom Festival Commotion” event without any limits on playtime. Meanwhile, Nexon has a series of exciting events and fresh new content in the pipeline, including the thrilling Epilogue of the Main Story’s Final Episode Chapter 4, “Phrenapates Showdown,” set to debut on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Blue Archive’s anniversary is also approaching and to celebrate two years of global service, Nexon is hosting a special live stream with an on-site audience on Saturday, Oct. 28. Users’ personal stories will be collected through the official community and website to take center stage at the live event.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.