Newest ‘Mad Café” franchise has its ‘Blessings’

IT’S the latest café and restaurant franchise to hit the town – the Mad Café branch that had its blessing on January 27 at SM Araneta City in Quezon City.

Franchise owner or franchisee, Ms. Anna Donita Tapay proudly boasts of their branch specialties—Kare-kare, Steak and Sisig. The store is her latest business acquisition.

The entity’s other prides include the establishment’s unique business model, its unique themes, great food and providing spaces perfect for families.

The business is the first home-grown café to successfully implement uniqueness in many aspects. Soon more branches will open in Cebu and in Mindanao.

Madcafe’ is a business concept that offers a hassle-free business dedicated to the craft. Its team is very hands-on in running all franchises. A short program for the blessing was held and hosted by Ferdinand “Principe Makata” Clemente.

They also serve exclusive drinks for each branch. In this newest franchise, it offers cinnamon dolce latte, matcha espresso and oreo espresso, among others. For dessert, they have churro waffles, mango French toast, biscoff French toast, pup cup plus other choices.

For branches, they have one in Congressional in Quezon City, in Don Antonio, SM Cubao, SM Fairview and another in SM Southmall.

Ms. Tapay said that for foods, they offer a lot of specialties, including those for pasta: creamy carbonara, chili sardines, meaty spaghetti, chicken pesto pasta and Cajun chicken pasta. For main courses, they offer crispy pork sisig, beef pares rice, steak sunrise bowl and crispy pork binagoongan. For choices for mad chicjen wings, they have mango habanero, garlic parmesan wings, teriyaki wings, honey sriracha, salted egg wings and sinigang glaze wings.

For sandwiches, they have the classic beef burger, meaty clubhouse sandwich, cheesesteak tapa sandwich, seafood roll, breakfast waffle sandwich and ube tres leches waffle and chicken.

For their appetizers, they have crispy calamari, croquette, cheesy taco dip skillet, kani dip skillet, mozzarella cheese sticks, parmesan fries and mad fries. For salads, they offer BLT shrimp salad, kani and mango salad and mad salad.

Of course kids are not forgotten. They are being offered kids meals like meaty spaghetti served with parmesan fries and mad wings served with special mashed potatos.