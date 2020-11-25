Country’s Most Awaited Festival is Coming: VegFest Pilipinas Year V and We Are Going Virtual!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA – No pandemic could ever stop VegFest Pilipinas, and now on its fifth year, with 2020’s twists and turns and after a long discussion with the VegFest team, the decision is final. We are going virtual!

“Vegan is the better normal” is this year’s theme. Without a doubt, a vegan diet spares animals from suffering, as this diet or lifestyle, is free from any meat, seafood, dairy, eggs and honey – all from a sentient beings. “But why is vegan the better normal?” Most viral diseases came from animals in one way or another. Swine Flu, Mad Cow Disease, HIV/AIDS, Ebola, SARS and the current Novel Corona Virus or Covid19 which is suspected to have originated from a live animal market in Wuhan, China. Ever heard of a pandemic or a viral disease that is caused by eating plants?

Going vegan has been imperative now more than ever. A vegan diet is 100% risk-free of starting a new pandemic, plus it’s also 100% cholesterol-free, produces the least carbon footprint among any diets and it does not contribute to cruelty to animals, making it the best choice when it comes to fighting the pandemic, helping the planet and a true act of love and kindness for the animals.

Learn more about going vegan at VegFest Pilipinas V! We have prepared a fun and educational program for all! We have guests from Sea Sheperd and Mercy for Animals which are both international organizations dedicated towards prevention to cruelty to animals, cooking classes from RG Cruz also known as Astig Vegan, Cassie from Veg on the Edge, learn more about animal rescues and activism with renowned guests from our very own community.

Every year, VegFest Pilipinas chooses beneficiaries to help raise awareness and to donate the proceeds of the 2-day festival. This year, it’s Go Palakas, a feeding and nurturing program for malnourished children through wholesome vegan food, coupled with physical, mental, emotional and spiritual guidance and exercises. Another beneficiary is Animal Rescue Family (ARF) and Pasay Pups, which are local animal rescue groups.

Experience a loving, kind and welcoming community of the Vegans of Manila. Celebrate with us on November 28, from 9 am to 6pm.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/VegFestPilipinas/