DPWH to Turn-Over Quezon Institute Offsite Modular Hospital to DOH

Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark A. Villar announced that two (2) units of modular health facilities at Quezon Institute compound in Quezon City has been completed and will be turnover to the Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Secretary Villar said that the two units (2) of modular hospital with total bed capacity of 44 will be operated by medical teams from DOH and Jose Reyes Memorial Hospital.

The Quezon Institute Offsite Modular Hospital is intended for moderate to severe covid patients, added Secretary Villar.

The DPWH Task Force for Augmentation of Local and National Health Facilities headed by Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain had conducted several occular inspection at Quezon Institute compound in E. Rodriguez, Quezon City to ensure the prompt completion of the additional healthcare facilities.

According to Undersecretary Sadain, two (2) dormitories will also be turnover on December 22, 2020.

The dormitories for medical personnel manning the operations in Quezon Institute has 64 beds capacity.

Additionally, three (3) units of modular hospital for COVID patients with 66 beds are expected to be turned over in February 2021, added Undersecretary Sadain.

The modular hospital was designed by DPWH Task Force in coordination with DOH to have specific rooms for the donning or putting on of health care professionals’ personal protective equipment (PPE) such as disposable gowns, gloves and shoe covers and area for doffing or taking off of PPEs in order to protect and limit spread of contamination.

The field modular hospital will also have a copper tube for oxygen and tanks, separate nursing station, equipment laboratory, pantry, storage, CCTV lines, and monitoring board.