DPWH Leads Ceremonial Turnover of New Health Facility at Lung Center

Journal Online52
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 turned over to the Department of Health (DOH) additional health care facilities at the Lung Center of the Philippines that will boost response against the Covid-19.

Public Works and Highways Secretary and Chief Isolation Czar Mark A. Villar said that Lung Center of the Philippines will have additional 108 beds to handle the increasing number of patients in need for hospital admission and treatment of Covid severe to critical cases.

“We have completed works on five (5) cluster units including one (1) unit with 20 beds particularly as Intensive Care Units (ICU) with oxygen, suction, and vacuum system dedicated for patients who require high levels of medical care and complex treatment”, added Secretary Villar.

New Health Facility at Lung CenterDPWH Secretary Villar assisted by Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain handed over the symbolic key of five (5) modular hospitals to DOH Secretary Francisco T. Duque III joined by Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega, and Lung Center Executive Director Vincent M. Balanag Jr.

The ceremonial turnover of the health facility was also attended by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque; IATF Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.; Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte; DOH Assistant Secretary Elmer Punzalan; DPWH Directors Eric Ayapana and Aristarco Doroy and Asst. Director Edgardo Garces; and Nationstar Development Corporation President Alejandro Tengco.

During the event, Secretary Duque and Secretary Roque expressed their utmost gratitude to the DPWH under the leadership of Secretary Villar for the many efforts being done to continually expand health care capacities nationwide by putting up modular hospitals and isolation facilities for the medical care needs of Covid-19 patients.

The new health facility was built under the project planning and construction supervision of DPWH Task Force to Facilitate Augmentation of Health Facilities headed by Undersecretary Sadain.

The modular hospital is a testament of the unwavering efforts and initiatives of DPWH to help curb the contagion and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DPWH Task Force continues to send support to the DOH and IATF in pursuit of an efficient and upgraded health service for all Filipinos.

Considering the urgency of rising cases, today’s turnover of the project will allow early admission to supplement the much-needed additional hospital rooms and emergency facilities.

