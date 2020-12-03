YouTube reveals top trending videos and content creators of 2020 in the Philippines

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, December 2020 — The year has been full of highs and lows, and Filipinos undoubtedly spent more time online to find comfort in their favorite content as they kept themselves safe at home. YouTube unveils the local lists of trending videos, music videos, and creators that captured the attention of netizens this 2020.

Taking majority of the spots on the list are original prank videos and challenges from well-loved local creators. In the number one place is the performance video of Pilipinas Got Talent 2011 champion Marcelito Pomoy as he wowed the world in America’s Got Talent with a powerful rendition of Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli’s “The Prayer”.

Here are the top ten trending videos that entertained Filipinos in 2020:

Pinoy hip-hop scene enjoys its momentum this year as local rappers and groups released their original tracks, taking six out of 10 spots on the list. As BLACKPINK released their first full studio album this year, Filipino Blinks showed their support by streaming their music videos, landing them three spots on the chart. K-pop king BTS also solidifies their popularity in the country as the group clinches a place on the list.

This year’s top showstoppers for music videos are:

This year’s list of top and breakout creators saw fan-favorite personalities and comedians like Ivana Alawi, Alex Gonzaga, Cong TV, Viy Cortez, and Donnalyn Bartolome. There was also an emergence of creators from the gaming community like ChoOx TV, and celebrities who turned to vlogging like Kathryn Bernardo.

This year’s top creators are:

Meanwhile, this year’s breakout creators are:

Mervin Wenke, Communications and Public Affairs Head of Google Philippines said, “Filipinos use YouTube to tell and listen to stories, providing some form of comfort in this extremely challenging year. It is inspiring to see how the creators continued to show wayfinding to support one another as a community and to keep their viewers engaged despite the odds. The heart of YouTube is its creators and we recognize their important role in providing not just relevant content but even hope to Filipinos in the time of what turned out to be a difficult 2020.”

