2 ‘car thieves’ killed in QC encounter

TWO suspected car thieves were killed in an encounter with policemen in Quezon City on Saturday night.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director, Police Brigadier General Danilo P. Macerin identified the slain suspects as Johnny Radaza, a member of the Waray-Waray Kidnap for Ransom Group and resident of Bgy. 73, Zone 10, Pasay City and a still unidentified male suspect, about 30-40 years old, clad in grayshirt, brown short pants, black jacket with hood, and with a “rabbit head image” tattoo on his left breast.

A report showed that at about 11 p.m. on December 5, 2020, along Eagle Extension, Sitio Veterans, Bgy. Bagong Silangan, QC, joint operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Group led by PCol-Edward Catiyug, Quezon City Police District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) under PMaj-Sandie Caparroso, District Intelligence Unit (DID) under PCol-Joel Villanueva, Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS 13) under PMaj Roldante Sarmiento and Batasan Police Station (PS 6) under Pltcol-Romulus Gadaoni conducted a buy-bust for illegal firearms against Radaza, who arrived with his companion.

