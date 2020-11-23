2 killed, 6 hurt in Pasay blaze

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO died while six others, including four fire fighters, were injured in a fire that razed residential houses Monday morning in Pasay City.

Pasay City Fire Marshal Supt. Jay Bernard Peñas identified the fatalities as Lyn Ebona, 39, and Maria Cindy Navarro Bosotros, 29. Both victims were trapped inside their five-story residential house located at 1734 Tramo Bgy. 143 Zone 6.

Peñas said the four fire volunteers who were hit by a debris when the burning five-story house collapsed sustained fractured and contusions and were rushed to the nearest hospital for medical treatment. Three of the injured persons were identified as Aubrey May Bertos 22, Rommel Montero and Aaron Aldama, 25.

Arson investigators said the fire of still undetermined origin started on the second floor of the five-story house and quickly spread to adjacent houses mostly made-up of light materials.

The two victims had reportedly managed to get out of the burning house, together with their children, but decided to return inside for their important belongings. They were trapped when the house collapsed.

The fire reached second alarm before it was finally put out at around 7:53 a.m., leaving an estimated 20 to 30 families homeless and damaging some P200,000 to P300,000 worth of property.

Supt. Peñas said arson investigators are facing difficulties in determining the cause of fire since the house, where the blaze started, had collapsed.

Publication Source : People's Tonight