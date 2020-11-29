Home>News>Metro>217 kilos of marijuana seized in Quezon city sting

217 kilos of marijuana seized in Quezon city sting

Alfred P. Dalizon8

A JOINT Philippine National Police anti-narcotics operation in Balintawak, Quezon City early morning yesterday resulted in the arrest of three drug traffickers and the seizure of some 217 kilograms of dried marijuana bricks worth more than P26 million, PNP chief, General Debold M. Sinas said.

Sinas added that members of the PNP Drug Enforcement Unit headed by Brigadier

Gen. Ronald O. Lee and the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) under Brig. Gen. Vicente D. Danao Jr. conducted the buy-bust in front of KKK Heavy Equipment and Supply along EDSA, Barangay Apolonio Samson in Balintawak, Q.C. at 7:40 a.

The sting led to the arrest of Dianne Irene Cambalicer, a 37-year old businesswoman; Louie Mark Cuerdo, 29, a driver; and Angelo Buenaventura ,22, who are now all being held at the PNP-DEG headquarters in Camp Crame facing non-bailable charges for trafficking and possession of prohibited drugs under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The offense carries a penalty of life imprisonment and as much as a P10 million fine upon conviction.

Lee said members of the DEG Special Operations Unit 3 led by Lieutenant Hazel Mabilin and the NCRPO Regional Intelligence Division headed by Lieutenant Colonel Hansel Marantan were principally involved in the anti-narcotics operation.

The PNP-DEG and NCRPO-RID agents got support from the Q.C. Police District Station 3 and the PNP Highway Patrol Group’s NCR Unit in arresting the trio who were believed to have gotten the high-grade marijuana from Cordillera region which is still the top producer of cannabis in the country.

Next to shabu, marijuana is the favorite drug of abuse in the Philippines.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
