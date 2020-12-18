3 rob suspects die in QC shootout

0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUEZON City policemen conducting anti-criminality operations chanced upon a robbery on Friday morning leading to a shootout that left three suspects dead.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director, Police Brigadier General Danilo P. Macerin said the incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. of December 18, 2020.

Taxi driver Herman Tombiga was traversing Batasan Hills when the suspects boarded his cab.

The suspects told the driver to bring them to Fairview General Hospital.

The other suspect on board a black motorcycle reportedly tailed the taxi.

Moments later, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and announced the heist.

The suspects took the earnings of the victim, dragged him out of the cab and sped off.

The driver immediately reported the incident to the Fairview Police Station (PS 5) and the stolen vehicle was put on alarm.

At around 3:30 am, the said vehicle was intercepted by the police along Sauyo Road, Bgy. Sauyo, Quezon City.

The suspects reportedly fired towards the marked vehicle of the policemen prompting a shootout.

Two of the suspects were killed on the spot.

Meanwhile, the suspect on board a motorcycle was intercepted at around 4 a.m. along IBP Road, Batasan Hills by operatives of PS 6 who were conducting a checkpoint at the area.

The suspect sped off and fired his gun upon reaching the checkpoint. PS 6 personnel retaliated resulting to the death of another suspect.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) investigators recovered several handguns and ammunitions from the slain suspects.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight