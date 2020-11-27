4 nabbed for shabu in Makati buy-bust

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOUR men, including an alleged member of the Special Action Force (SAF) were arrested by joint elements from the Manila Police District (MPD) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) during a shabu buy-bust in Makati City the other night.

P/ Major Dionelle Edep Brannon, chief of the MPD- DAID, identified the arrested suspects as Rodolfo Sumo, 46, of 4415 Montojo St., Bgy.Tejeros, Makati; Julius Sacayan, 34, of 1838 A Dapo St., Pandacan; Richard Denosa, 18, of 441 Montojo.St., Bgy.Tejeros, Makati and Edmund Jan Bautista, 33, said to be a SAF member and residing at 899 Kasipagan St., Barangka Drive, Mandaluyong City.

Meanwhile, police are hunting down one Dennis Nevado who reportedly eluded arrest during the said operation which was conducted at around 11 p.m. along an alley at a compound on Montojo Street in Makati City.

A police poseur-buyer was said to have managed to buy P500 worth of shabu from the said group but when the arrests were made, one of them, Nevado, escaped.

The police confiscated from the group shabu weighing 8.22 grams with a total street value of P55,896 and the suspects have been charged accordingly.

