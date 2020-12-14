9 nabbed for street party, drinking session in Paco

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OPERATIVES from the Manila Police District (MPD) arrested in Paco, Manila the other day nine persons including five women, while attending a party being held right on the street, complete with a drinking session.

Brought to the barangay hall before being turned over to the police were May Flores, 26; Ivy Lumaga, 27; Joy Kris Ramos, 33; Christian Marcaida, 25; Elizabeth Delos Reyes, 32; Ginalyn Satore, 32; Romnick Mallari, 32; Ricay May Mallari, 23 and Alvin Domengiano, 22.

It was learned that the MPD-Police Station 6 received a complaint at around 4 a.m. regarding a group engaging in a noisy drinking session right along Batangas Line Street in Paco.

Police responded and had the attendees arrested for violation of health protocols and city ordinances prohibiting drinking in public and non-wearing of face masks.

The suspects, it was learned, also violated the rule on physical distancing and all of them have been charged accordingly before the Manila Prosecutors Office.