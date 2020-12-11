AirAsia bares Xmas treats for passengers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN keeping with the Filipino tradition of bringing “pasalubong’’ for their families as they return home this holiday season, Air Asia Philippines announced that as a Christmas treat, guests flying between Manila and Cagayan de Oro can get 20 kilograms of check-in baggage for free.

Meanwhile, guests flying between Manila and Tacloban can enjoy twice as much check-in baggage allowance by buying 40 kilograms for the price of 20 kilograms at only P390. Booking and travel period is from today until December 23, 2020.

“This Christmas, we hope to share the holiday spirit by providing our guests with affordable fares partnered with the highest level of service. We hope our LSI’s and OFW’s take advantage of the free and discounted check-in baggage to fly their balikbayan boxes and other christmas treats for their families,” said airline chief executive officer Ricky Isla.

“We look forward to flying Filipinos home to their families this season, especially those that have been away for so long. In addition, get your hands on AirAsia inflight merchandise, souvenirs, and collector’s edition items with discounts up to 60 percent off during the 12-12 Sale at the AirAsia Store exclusively on Shopee,” he added.

Pre-booking of meals and baggage may be done via the “Manage My Booking” tab on airasia.com at least 24 hours ahead of departure.

Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said AirAsia’s efforts in fighting against the spread of COVID-19 has been internationally recognised. He said the airline was recently awarded the highest seven stars for COVID-19 health ratings from the aviation safety experts at Airlineratings.com that reviews all airlines based on seven key criteria including website information on COVID-19 procedures, the wearing of face masks, personal protection equipment for the crew, modified meal service, regular deep cleaning of aircraft and personal sanitizer kits.

Guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey. These include the mandatory wearing of face masks to be permitted to travel, amongst others. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience, Dailisan added.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments, he said.

