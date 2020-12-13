Home>News>Metro>American nabbed for sex crime in US

American nabbed for sex crime in US

Itchie G. Cabayan2

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the arrest of an alleged American pedophile wanted for a sex crime in the US.

Donald Robert Tyler, 57, was arrested Thursday at his residence in Bgy. San Roque, Ginatilan, Cebu City, by joint operatives of the bureau’s fugitive search unit (FSU) under Bobby Raquepo and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The arresting agents were reportedly armed with a mission order which was issued by the BI at the request of American authorities in Manila.

Raquepo said Tyler is subject of an arrest warrant issued by a circuit court in Josephine County, Oregon on November 4 last year. He was allegedly charged before the said court with the crime of sodomy in the first degree.

Tyler is said to be a retiree in the Philippines, but is already considered an undocumented alien due to the cancellation of his passport by the State Department.

He will be temporarily detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending his deportation. Subsequently, Tyler will be placed in the BI’s blacklist and banned from re-entering the Philippines for being an undesirable alien.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Itchie G. Cabayan

