Another fuel price increase

People's Tonight4

MOTORISTS will be greeted by a hike of fuel prices as major and independent oil firms will implement another round of oil price increase effective today, Tuesday.

Petron Corporation and Pilipinas Shell announced an increase of P0.25 per liter of gasoline, P0.60 per liter on kerosene and P0.40 per liter on diesel effective at 6 a.m. today.

Another major oil firm, Chevron Philippines, also announced the same price increase of its petroleum products much earlier at !2:01 a.m. Tuesday while independent oil firm Clean Fuel will implement the same price adjustment at 4:01 p.m.

PTT Philippines, Phoenix Petroleum, Total Philippines, Unioil, Seaoil, Petro Gazz, Eastern Petroleum and Flying V also announced the same price adjustments of their gasoline and diesel products at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Ina Soriano of Pilipinas Shell said a price freeze on kerosene will be carried out in areas under the state of calamity.

