Bagong Barrio U-turn slot closure postponed

Edd Reyes7

THE closure of Bagong Barrio U-turn slot on Monday, December 7 has been postponed by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA)

MMDA Public Information Office (PIO) head Sharon Gentalian in her advisory said the scheduled closure will not push through and instead moved on January 4, 2021.

The postponement, the MMDA said is in deference to the Christmas season.

To date, the MMDA has closed six U-turn slots to give way to the EDSA Busway Project.

Meanwhile, motorists passing through along Ortigas-Granada Road are advised to use alternative route after the MMDA approved the road reblocking by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)

The closure of 2nd lane from outer sidewalk of Ortigas-Granada Road after Ortigas Granada Bridge already started at 11 p.m. Friday December 4 until 5 p.m. on Monday, December 7.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Edd Reyes
Edd Reyes

