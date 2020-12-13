Home>News>Metro>23 nabbed for baptismal reception inside cemetery

23 nabbed for baptismal reception inside cemetery

Itchie G. Cabayan5

TWENTY-THREE people were arrested by the Manila Police District (MPD)-Station 3 for holding a baptismal reception complete with liquor and a ‘videoke’ session the other night inside the Manila North Cemetery.

A report to MPD-Station 3 chief Col. John Guiagui said the 23 suspects were detained at a covered court near the said police station.

Police said that apart from engaging in a drinking and videoke session, the arrested suspects also violated the protocols on physical distancing and had no face masks.

A tent was also reportedly put on top of the tombs.

It was learned that the operation was carried out by the MPD-Station 3 at past 9 p.m. who caught the suspects by surprise.

The national government, through Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and the local government as well, particularly Mayor Isko Moreno, have been calling on the public to avoid public gatherings as this would pave the way for a community transmission of COVID-19.

The DOH has banned videoke sessions citing how singing aloud could make saliva travel and thus pass on infections.

The arrested suspects were charged before the Manila Prosecutors’ Office.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Itchie G. Cabayan

