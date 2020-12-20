Belmonte warns transport firms violating health protocols

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE business permits of operators and companies of public transportation companies registered in Quezon City will be revoked once caught violating the minimum health protocols.

This warning was issued by Mayor Joy Belmonte as she issued Executive Order No. 45, which mandates the observance of minimum health protocols in public transportation, such as buses, jeepneys, tricycle, taxis, among others, during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Belmonte issued the order after receiving reports that some public utility vehicles are not following health protocols, especially physical distancing.

The mayor stressed that “wearing of face masks and face shields inside the vehicle is a must and that there should be strict observance of physical distancing of at least one meter between each person and regular disinfection of all high-touch surfaces such as seats, armrests and handles. “

“It is necessary to reaffirm and reinforce compliance with these minimum health protocols on public transportation, considering the increasing volume of passengers as the economy reopens,” Belmonte said.

She said violators may be penalized under City Ordinance No. 2934, S. 2020 or any applicable Ordinance. “In accordance with Section 14 of City Ordinance No. 2934, S-201,the business permit of the offending transportation company or operator may be revoked,” Belmonte emphasized.

This is aside from the filing of appropriate charges under other applicable Ordinance or Republic Act 11332, or the “Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.”

Publication Source : People's Tonight