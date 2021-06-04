BGC Bridge Ready for Independence Day Partial Opening

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark A. Villar announced that all system go for the June 12 opening to vehicular traffic of Sta. Monica-Lawton Bridge Project, the new bridge across Pasig River and a major component of the BGC-Ortigas Center Link Road Project.

“As promised, Kalayaan Avenue, Makati City leading to Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City will be connected to Pasig City/Mandaluyong City by the Sta. Monica-Lawton Bridge on the historic day our nation commemorates the 123rd Independence Day”, said Secretary Villar.

With this bridge, Bonifacio Global City will be connected to Pasig City/Mandaluyong City by a travel time of 12 minutes, added Secretary Villar.

Despite of the pandemic, the DPWH Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) team led by Undersecretary for UPMO Operations Emil K. Sadain with UPMO-Roads Management Cluster 1 OIC-Project Director Benjamin C. Bautista and Project Manager Ricarte S. Mañalac work hard to meet the construction schedule.

At present, safety checking with final finishing touches on the four (4)-lane 440-meter bridge are being conducted by DPWH in order to ensure that its quality and finish conforms to the safety standards before opening to motoring public.

Other than the construction of bridge from Sta Monica, Pasig City to Lawton Avenue, Makati City, the ₱1.79 Billion BGC-Ortigas Center Link Road Project also involves rehabilitation and widening of 476.58-meter Brixton (corner Reliance Street) to Fairlane Street and 232.34-meter BGC 8th Avenue; construction of 125-meter upward and downward ramps at Kalayaan Avenue Intersection; and construction of Lawton Avenue – Global City Viaduct, said Undersecretary Sadain.

Persan Construction Inc. which formed joint venture with Sino Road and Bridge Group Company Ltd. and supported by consultants DCCD Partners and Pertconsult International is committed to deliver completion towards last quarter of 2021 the viaduct structure traversing Lawton Avenue to the entrance of BGC.

The BGC-Ortigas Center Link Road Project is one (1) of the major Build, Build, Build undertaking supportive of EDSA Decongestion Program which aims to improve the traffic situation along Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) and other major thoroughfares in Metro Manila.

It has been designed and built to accommodate estimated 20% of the traffic volume of EDSA and C-5 Road.