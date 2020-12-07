BI employees banned from posting Tiktok videos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

– While in uniform

BUREAU of Immigration (BI) employees are not allowed to be ‘Tiktok-ers’ unless they want to be charged administratively for insubordination and conduct prejudicial to the interest of the service.

According to BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval, the BI’s Internal Social Media Policy states that, “BI personnel must adhere with the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees with respect to their actions online, and to desist from behaviors that would bring disrepute to public service” and that “all employees were likewise ordered to “observe proper decorum on social media to protect the integrity of the agency.”

The BI has banned its employees from posting videos on Tiktok while in uniform.

The prohibition was imposed to strictly enforce the bureau’s regulations on the wearing of the BI uniform, whose integrity must be upheld at all times because it represents the institution of the Philippine immigration service.

The BI said the posting of such videos on social media by BI employees undermines the reputation of the bureau and creates a negative image for the agency’s personnel, especially the frontline immigration officers assigned in the ports of entry.

Also, by taking such videos of themselves when they are at work,the BI employees are violating a standing directive prohibiting the use of mobile phones and other electronic gadgets while they are on duty, as well as the bureau’s social media policy.

The order came after several videos of airport immigration officers on Tiktok surfaced online, a move which was described as “reckless” and which belittles the image of the bureau.

A video-sharing social networking service, Tiktok is a media platform that allows users to create short videos of themselves, oftentimes featuring music in the background.

Users can make a variety of short-form videos, from genres like dance, comedy, and education, that may last up to 60 seconds. They can also film short lip-sync videos to popular songs.