BI nabs 2 Koreans for using fake entry visas

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the arrest over the weekend at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) of two Koreans who attempted to illegally enter the country by using fake entry visas and by pretending to be spouses of Filipinos.

BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan, Jr. identified the two Koreans as Kim Jeongseong, 28 and Lee Seohyeon, 24, who arrived at the NAIA Terminal 1 last Sunday aboard an Aseana Airlines flight from Incheon, South Korea.

Manahan said the duo presented bogus tourist visas and marriage certificates purportedly showing they are married to Filipino citizens.

Manahan said the passengers were immediately excluded and booked on the first available flight to their port of origin, adding that they will be placed in the immigration blacklist of undesirable aliens which would ban them from re-entering the Philippines.

Meanwhile, BI Port Operations Division Chief Atty. Candy Tan said that Kim and Lee were referred for secondary inspection by immigration officers who doubted the authenticity of the visas pasted on their passports and the marriage certificates they presented.

Examination of the said documents by the BI’s forensic documents laboratory later confirmed that these are counterfeit.

of the BI’s travel control and enforcement unit (TCEU), who questioned the passengers, reported that the aliens could not answer basic questions regarding their alleged Filipino spouses.

Publication Source : People's Journal