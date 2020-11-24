Home>News>Metro>BI nabs 2 Koreans for using fake entry visas

BI nabs 2 Koreans for using fake entry visas

Itchie G. Cabayan26

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the arrest over the weekend at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) of two Koreans who attempted to illegally enter the country by using fake entry visas and by pretending to be spouses of Filipinos.

BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan, Jr. identified the two Koreans as Kim Jeongseong, 28 and Lee Seohyeon, 24, who arrived at the NAIA Terminal 1 last Sunday aboard an Aseana Airlines flight from Incheon, South Korea.

Manahan said the duo presented bogus tourist visas and marriage certificates purportedly showing they are married to Filipino citizens.

Manahan said the passengers were immediately excluded and booked on the first available flight to their port of origin, adding that they will be placed in the immigration blacklist of undesirable aliens which would ban them from re-entering the Philippines.

Meanwhile, BI Port Operations Division Chief Atty. Candy Tan said that Kim and Lee were referred for secondary inspection by immigration officers who doubted the authenticity of the visas pasted on their passports and the marriage certificates they presented.

Examination of the said documents by the BI’s forensic documents laboratory later confirmed that these are counterfeit.

of the BI’s travel control and enforcement unit (TCEU), who questioned the passengers, reported that the aliens could not answer basic questions regarding their alleged Filipino spouses.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Avatar
Itchie G. Cabayan

Suggested Articles
Nation

Pacquiao urges massive dredging program vs floods

Marlon Purificacion
SENATOR Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday said the simple solution is to dredge all tributaries in flood-prone areas by at least
More Power
Nation

MORE POWER: SC pumanig sa consumers

Paul M. Gutierrez
TAGUMPAY ng buong Iloilo City ang naging desisyon ng Korte Suprema sa may dalawang taong legal battle sa pagitan ng
Bong Go
Nation

Go isinulong disenteng pabahay sa bawat Pinoy

People's Tonight
ISINULONG ni Senator Christopher “Bong” Go ang mabilis na pagpapasa ng panukalang magpapalaki sa pondo ng national housing programs at
Nation

PhilHealth expected to keep P71-B budget

Jester P. Manalastas
FOR 2021, the Philippine Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) is expected to receive a budget of P71.3 billion. Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Mike