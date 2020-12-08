Home>News>Metro>BoC-NAIA intercepts poker chip sets at CMEC

THE Bureau of Customs–NAIA, in coordination with the Philippine Postal Corporation (Philpost), intercepted 38 parcels containing 75 poker chip sets and other gambling paraphernalia, at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC).

The items were reportedly imported and did not have the required permit from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

Sanchia del Rosario, of the BoC-NAIA’s public information office, said the 38 various shipments arrived from different countries on different dates.

Through the vigilance of BOC-NAIA frontliners, Customs Intelligence & Investigation Service (CIIS-NAIA), Enforcement and Security Service (ESS-NAIA), X-ray Inspection Project (XIP-NAIA), District Collector Carmelita Talusan said the shipments were apprehended in violation of Section 119 (b) of the R.A. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

The intercepted poker sets, dealer chips, and other gambling paraphernalia will be turned over to the Auction and Cargo Disposal Division for safe keeping pending seizure and forfeiture proceedings.

After the finality of Decision of Forfeiture, the seized gambling paraphernalia will be turned over to PAGCOR pursuant to Section 1147 (b) of the CMTA (Disposition of gambling outfits, apparatus, paraphernalia).

Talusan said the Port of NAIA will continue to support the intensified enforcement of the anti-smuggling drive and prosecution of smugglers of Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

“The Port of NAIA will continue to remain focused on collective efforts to protect the country’s premier airport against all fraudulent and illegal attempts to import restricted products,” Talusan added.

