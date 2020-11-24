Boy, 12, dies in fire caused by speaker

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy died in a fire that razes a two-storey home in Sta. Ana, Manila yesterday.

Daryl de Jesus, of Diamante Street, Fabie Estate, Road 4, San Andres, Sta. Ana, reportedly got trapped in the burning house.

The Manila Fire Department said the fire struck at around 9:30 a.m. inside the victim’s home.

A relative of the victim told probers that the victim was inside his room and was not able to get out on time.

Efforts to save the boy were futile as the flames grew bigger.

The blazed reached first alarm and was contained after an hour.

The victim’s remains were recovered during the mopping operation after the fire.

Initial probe showed the fire was caused by a speaker that suffered a short circuit.

The blaze did not affect the adjoining houses.

The estimated damage to property is still being determined.

Publication Source : People's Tonight