Home>News>Metro>Boy, 12, dies in fire caused by speaker

Boy, 12, dies in fire caused by speaker

Itchie G. Cabayan9

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy died in a fire that razes a two-storey home in Sta. Ana, Manila yesterday.

Daryl de Jesus, of Diamante Street, Fabie Estate, Road 4, San Andres, Sta. Ana, reportedly got trapped in the burning house.

The Manila Fire Department said the fire struck at around 9:30 a.m. inside the victim’s home.

A relative of the victim told probers that the victim was inside his room and was not able to get out on time.

Efforts to save the boy were futile as the flames grew bigger.

The blazed reached first alarm and was contained after an hour.

The victim’s remains were recovered during the mopping operation after the fire.

Initial probe showed the fire was caused by a speaker that suffered a short circuit.

The blaze did not affect the adjoining houses.

The estimated damage to property is still being determined.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Itchie G. Cabayan

Suggested Articles
Opinion

Stick to science on THR regime

Dennis F. Fetalino
It was as if . . . it were as if we felt no fear, as if we were already
Marcy Teodoro & Bong Go
Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro joins Sen. Bong Go during the distribution of relief goods to typhoon-hit evacuees at the Concepcion Integrated School on Monday. MARIKINA LGU PHOTO
Nation

Marikina classes suspended for a month

Arlene Rivera
MARIKINA City Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro announced the one-month suspension of classes in all levels in the city due to
Bong Go
Nation

Go suportado 2021 budget ng PCOO

People's Tonight
SINUPORTAHAN ni Senator Christopher “Bong” Go ang panukalang 2021 budget ng Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) kasabay ng panawagan sa
Opinion

Tally aid people got Confirmation of receipt.

People's Journal
More than the announcement of the grant of various of social protection packages to sectors hit hard by the health