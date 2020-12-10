Cab driver shot dead by gunman on bike

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A BICYCLE-RIDING gunman shot and killed a 42-year-old taxi driver while the victim was standing along the road near a hotel Wednesday afternoon in Malabon City.

Malabon police chief P/Col. Angela Rejano said Eduard Nonong, a native of Davao Oriental and resident of 51 Kaingin Road, Balintawak, Quezon City, died on the spot from a bullet wound in the head.

The suspect, who was clad in brown shirt, escaped on board a bicycle towards Del Monte Avenue in Bgy. Potrero.

Homicide investigator P/SSgt. Jose Romeo Germinal II said the victim was standing along Banana Road, near Victoria Court in Bgy. Potrero at around 4 p.m. while allegedly waiting for someone when the gunman approached from behind and shot him dead.

Operatives of the Malabon Police Sub-Station 1 conducted a follow-up operation but failed to identify and arrest the suspect. The motive behind the killing is still being determined.

Publication Source : People's Tonight