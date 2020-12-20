Caloocan continues free swab tests for residents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE local government of Caloocan continues to conduct free swab testing for all residents who manifested mild to moderate symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID)-19.

Mayor Oscar “Oca” Malapitan said the city government is working hard in carrying out mass testing which is the most effective way of fighting COVID-19 pandemic while the vaccine is still not available in the country.

The city chief executive said residents who wants to avail free testing will need to go to their barangay health center to get a form and must undergo a medical evaluation before getting a schedule for swab testing.

“Inaasahan natin na mas mapapalawak at mas mapapabilis pa ang ating mass testing sa nalalapit na pagbubukas ng ating testing laboratory. Hinihintay na lamang natin ang accreditation ng DOH at handa na itong magbigay serbisyo para sa mga residente ng Caloocan,” Mayor Oca said.

Mayor Oca is optimistic that their new molecular laboratory, located at the Caloocan City North Medical Center compound in Camarin, will passed the proficiency test of the Department of Health (DOH) and will soon be given license to operate after health officials inspected it recently.

The mayor said if their new testing center will be opened, more residents will be able to undergo free swab test and it will be easier for their local health officials to determine those who are positive for the virus.

