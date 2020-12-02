Caloocan offers free chest x-rays for elderly, TB patients

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE City Government of Caloocan offered free chest x-rays for senior citizens and suspected tuberculosis (TB) patients Wednesday in Barangay 185 Malaria in North Caloocan.

With the assistance of the Department of Health and the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) ACCESS-TB, the Mobile Chest X-Ray program of Mayor Oscar “Oca” Malapitan and Congressman Dale “Along” Malapitan was brought near to the people living in Barangay 185 aimed to indicate whether a patient was infected with TB.

Mayor Oca said the free health services being offered by the city government give priority to senior citizens and those with ailments.

Records from the Caloocan City Health Department showed that around 2,000 residents have benefitted from the program in less than two months.

Mayor Oca said the results of the free chest x-ray can be obtained at the barangay health center after three days.

Meanwhile, the city government of Caloocan started to distribute four kilos of rice as part of its early Christmas gifts to residents, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Oca said around half a million families will be recipients of four kilos of rice before Christmas comes.

“Nais natin na maiparamdam sa lahat ng pamilya sa Caloocan na kasama nila ang kanilang gobyerno ngayong Pasko,” Mayor Oca said.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight