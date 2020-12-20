Home>News>Metro>Chinese General Hospital to treat PDEA men for free

Chinese General Hospital to treat PDEA men for free

Alfred P. Dalizon8

AGENTS of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) who will be wounded in the line of duty will be getting the free services of the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center starting today, officials said.

This after PDEA chair, Director General Wilkins M. Villanueva signed a memorandum of agreement regarding the matter with the Philippine- Chinese Charitable Association, Inc. (PCCAI) chaired by Dr. Benito Goyokpn and Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center president Dr. James G. Dy.

The signing of the MOA was held at the Chinese General Hospital in Manila on Thursday..

Under the agreement, PCCAI shall provide medical aid and treatment at the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC), including surgery and major operations as well as the use of its medical equipment and facilities, from admission to discharge of PDEA operatives in all regions who sustained injuries while going after drug traffickers in the country.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Author of the ‘Mamang Pulis’ series and Crame Files | A Journal Group reporter since 1988 and recipient of dozens of national awards from the PNP/DILG/PDEA/DDB/NAPOLCOM and the private sector | Winner of two (2) prestigious Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) for Best Investigative Report | A Finalist for another CMMA Best Investigative Report | A 3-time Journal Group Employee and Top Reporter of the Year

