Chinese General Hospital to treat PDEA men for free

AGENTS of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) who will be wounded in the line of duty will be getting the free services of the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center starting today, officials said.

This after PDEA chair, Director General Wilkins M. Villanueva signed a memorandum of agreement regarding the matter with the Philippine- Chinese Charitable Association, Inc. (PCCAI) chaired by Dr. Benito Goyokpn and Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center president Dr. James G. Dy.

The signing of the MOA was held at the Chinese General Hospital in Manila on Thursday..

Under the agreement, PCCAI shall provide medical aid and treatment at the Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (CGHMC), including surgery and major operations as well as the use of its medical equipment and facilities, from admission to discharge of PDEA operatives in all regions who sustained injuries while going after drug traffickers in the country.

Publication Source : People's Tonight