Contractual DOJ employee arrested for P1M kotong

Hector Lawas

CHARGES have been filed against a Justice Department contractual employee who was recently arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for allegedly demanding P1 million supposedly for a retired police official.

Charged with robbery/extortion by the NBI was Louie Miranda, a contractual employee of the DOJ’s Witness Protection Program (WPP).

According to NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin during a press briefing Friday, Miranda was entrapped in an operation last Tuesday inside a coffee shop in Quezon City.

Miranda was caught with marked money from complainant Ramir Gomez.

Lavin said Miranda was allegedly demanding P1 million from customs brokers supposedly for an ex-cop.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Hector Lawas
Hector Lawas
Court reporter for more than 20 years

