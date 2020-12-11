Cop shot dead inside barber shop

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A POLICE officer assigned at the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (RPHAU) of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) was shot dead inside a barber shop Thursday evening in Taguig City.

Pat. Marcos Guillermo Laggui was inside a barbershop located along Paraiso St., Bgy. Central Bicutan when a gunman barged inside at around 6:10 p.m. and shot him thrice in the head and body, killing the victim instantly.

Responding elements of the Taguig Police Sub-Station 7 found the victim slightly leaning against the wall with blood oozing from his head and body. Police failed to identify and arrest the suspect during a follow-up operation.

It was learned in a report that Laggui was formerly assigned at the Regional Headquarters Support Unit (RHSU) but was ordered transferred to RPHAU by former NCRPO Director P/MGen. Debold Sinas, three months ago.

This was after Laggui testes positive for illegal drugs during a surprise drug test.

Laggui, who was also previously assigned in Caloocan and Marikina cities, was recently arrested, together with his security guard-brother, after they were involved in a commotion in Bgy. Claro, Project 3, Quezon City. The brothers were charged with alarm and scandal.

Publication Source : People's Tonight