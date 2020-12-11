Home>News>Metro>Cop shot dead inside barber shop

Cop shot dead inside barber shop

Edd Reyes17

A POLICE officer assigned at the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (RPHAU) of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) was shot dead inside a barber shop Thursday evening in Taguig City.

Pat. Marcos Guillermo Laggui was inside a barbershop located along Paraiso St., Bgy. Central Bicutan when a gunman barged inside at around 6:10 p.m. and shot him thrice in the head and body, killing the victim instantly.

Responding elements of the Taguig Police Sub-Station 7 found the victim slightly leaning against the wall with blood oozing from his head and body. Police failed to identify and arrest the suspect during a follow-up operation.

It was learned in a report that Laggui was formerly assigned at the Regional Headquarters Support Unit (RHSU) but was ordered transferred to RPHAU by former NCRPO Director P/MGen. Debold Sinas, three months ago.

This was after Laggui testes positive for illegal drugs during a surprise drug test.

Laggui, who was also previously assigned in Caloocan and Marikina cities, was recently arrested, together with his security guard-brother, after they were involved in a commotion in Bgy. Claro, Project 3, Quezon City. The brothers were charged with alarm and scandal.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Edd Reyes
Edd Reyes

Suggested Articles
Metro

LTOP backs DOTr’s 7 commandments

Jun I. Legaspi
A COMMUTER and transport group has rallied behind the so-called seven commandments for all modes of public transportation by the
Nation

‘Comm. Jagger’ dapat “magsampol”

People's Tonight
“NAWALA” ang ating “antok” noong Lunes ng gabi matapos muling banggitin ni PDU30 ang Bureau of Customs. At ang “masaklap”
Martin Romualdez and Lord Allan Velasco
House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin G. Romualdez, who chairs the powerful House Committee on Rules.: “We initially identified five anti-corruption measures and submitted these to Speaker Lord Allan Velasco for his consideration. Prioritizing the passage of these proposed laws can help boost President Rodrigo Duterte’s renewed efforts to curb graft and corruption in the government.” Photo by VER NOVENO
Nation

House drive vs corruption intensifies

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
- Romualdez forwards bills vs corruption to Velasco HOUSE Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin G. Romualdez on Thursday forwarded
Nation

PNP general in chopper accident passes away

People's Journal
FORMER Philippine National Police Comptroller Major General Jose Ma. Victor DF Ramos yesterday passed away, seven months after he lapsed