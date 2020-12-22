Home>News>Metro>COVID-positive passenger barred from boarding flight

COVID-positive passenger barred from boarding flight

A 39-YEAR-OLD passenger was barred from boarding his domestic flight after he presented to the airline crew his medical certificate and it was discovered that he was positive for COVID-19.

The check-in counter crew of the Philippine Airlines at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 immediately called the attention of NAIA authorities about the matter and a medical team immediately responded.

On verification, the passenger, who hails from General Trias, Cavite, underwent a swab test at the Imus Health Department as one of the requirements before travelling to the province.

The passenger said he arrived at the NAIA terminal 2 coming from Cavite, around 5 p.m. on December 20, 2020, but his flight to Butuan was scheduled at 9:30 a.m. of December 21.

The MIAA medical team coordinated with the General Trias, Cavite local government unit (LGU) and the passenger was picked up by an ambulance of the said LGU for proper medical attention.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Itchie G. Cabayan

