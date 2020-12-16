Home>News>Metro>‘COVID vaccination’ in Binondo probed

‘COVID vaccination’ in Binondo probed

Itchie G. Cabayan8

MAYOR Isko Moreno has ordered an investigation into an unauthorized COVID-19 vaccination activity in Binondo, Manila.

The directive is contained in a memorandum issued to Manila Health Department chief Dr. Arnold Pangan, Bureau of Permits chief Levi Facundo and newly-installed Manila Police District Director P/BGen. Leo Francisco.

Moreno’s order stemmed from a news report about an ongoing COVID-19 vaccination activity in the Binondo area.

“If true, this is definitely unauthorized since the undersigned has not ordered the same nor is he aware or informed that any national government agency will already conduct the said activity. Moreover, the national government has not yet approved any form of COVID-19 vaccination. This unauthorized vaccination poses a great danger to the well-being and health of the people,” Moreno said.

“Accordingly, you are all directed to investigate and look into the veracity of this news report and submit your findings thereon within 48 hours from receipt so that possible criminal and other charges can be filed against those responsible,” Moreno added.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Itchie G. Cabayan

Suggested Articles
Miscellaneous

PPA launches COVID-19 contact tracing system

Jun I. Legaspi
THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) on Friday formally launched its contact tracing system in its bid to facilitate the movement
Metro

P3. 2B investment case suspect flees to Taiwan – NBI aid sought

Hector Lawas
THE National Bureau of Investigation has been asked to track down the primary suspect in a P3.2-billion investment case after
Nation

House to make sure GAB signed into law before Xmas

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
THE House of Representatives will make sure the proposed P4.5-trillion 2021 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) is signed into law by
Opinion

Tablets, laptops ‘bday gift’ ni Sen. Revilla sa mga estudyante

Marlon Purificacion
PAGKAKAISA at pagtutulungan ang tanging bubuhay sa mga Filipino sa panahon ng krisis dulot ng COVID-19 pandemic. Naniniwala akong ito