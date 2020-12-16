‘COVID vaccination’ in Binondo probed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MAYOR Isko Moreno has ordered an investigation into an unauthorized COVID-19 vaccination activity in Binondo, Manila.

The directive is contained in a memorandum issued to Manila Health Department chief Dr. Arnold Pangan, Bureau of Permits chief Levi Facundo and newly-installed Manila Police District Director P/BGen. Leo Francisco.

Moreno’s order stemmed from a news report about an ongoing COVID-19 vaccination activity in the Binondo area.

“If true, this is definitely unauthorized since the undersigned has not ordered the same nor is he aware or informed that any national government agency will already conduct the said activity. Moreover, the national government has not yet approved any form of COVID-19 vaccination. This unauthorized vaccination poses a great danger to the well-being and health of the people,” Moreno said.

“Accordingly, you are all directed to investigate and look into the veracity of this news report and submit your findings thereon within 48 hours from receipt so that possible criminal and other charges can be filed against those responsible,” Moreno added.

Publication Source : People's Tonight