Crime gang leader killed in Malabon shootout

A LEADER of a notorious organized crime group involved in robbery-holdup, extortion and gun-for-hire activities in Metro Manila was killed in a gunbattle with agents of the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) out to arrest him in his hideout in Malabon City around 8 a.m. yesterday, a report to PNP chief, General Debold M. Sinas said.

Gabriel Fernandez, described as a former member of the breakaway Alex Boncayao Brigade of the New People’s Armys shot it out with members of the CIDG National Capital Region Field Unit under Colonel Randy Glenn G. Silvio on 4 de los Santos Street, Barangay Tonsuya, Malabon City and was hit in the process. The suspect was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Hospital ng Malabon by an attending physician.

According to PNP-CIDG director, Major Gen. Joel Napoleon M. Coronel, operatives from the CIDG-NCR’s Northern Metro Manila District Field Unit were about to raid the suspect’s place on the strength of a search warrant for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulations Act of 2013 when he opened fire at the officers.

The CIDG-NCR men, backed-up by personnel from the Malabon City Police Station, returned fire killing the suspect on the spot. Recovered from the slain man’s possession were a 12-gauge shotgun with several live ammunition, a caliber .45 semi-automatic pistol with a loaded magazine and a box containing .45 bullets.

Silvio said Fernandez is known for using the aliases Jhon Gabriel Fernandez/Buddha’Jojo’ when he was still alive.

The police officer added that the suspect and his cohorts are wanted for their involvement in a series of shooting incidents in Malabon City which left a number of innocent victims dead apart from their involvement in robbery-extortion.

The official said the raid was conducted on the basis of a search warrant for violation of RA 10591 issued by Judge Rosario Inez-Pinzon last December 14.

Publication Source : People's Tonight