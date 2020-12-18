Home>News>Metro>Crime gang leader killed in Malabon shootout

Crime gang leader killed in Malabon shootout

Alfred P. Dalizon6

A LEADER of a notorious organized crime group involved in robbery-holdup, extortion and gun-for-hire activities in Metro Manila was killed in a gunbattle with agents of the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) out to arrest him in his hideout in Malabon City around 8 a.m. yesterday, a report to PNP chief, General Debold M. Sinas said.

Gabriel Fernandez, described as a former member of the breakaway Alex Boncayao Brigade of the New People’s Armys shot it out with members of the CIDG National Capital Region Field Unit under Colonel Randy Glenn G. Silvio on 4 de los Santos Street, Barangay Tonsuya, Malabon City and was hit in the process. The suspect was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Hospital ng Malabon by an attending physician.

According to PNP-CIDG director, Major Gen. Joel Napoleon M. Coronel, operatives from the CIDG-NCR’s Northern Metro Manila District Field Unit were about to raid the suspect’s place on the strength of a search warrant for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulations Act of 2013 when he opened fire at the officers.

The CIDG-NCR men, backed-up by personnel from the Malabon City Police Station, returned fire killing the suspect on the spot. Recovered from the slain man’s possession were a 12-gauge shotgun with several live ammunition, a caliber .45 semi-automatic pistol with a loaded magazine and a box containing .45 bullets.

Silvio said Fernandez is known for using the aliases Jhon Gabriel Fernandez/Buddha’Jojo’ when he was still alive.

The police officer added that the suspect and his cohorts are wanted for their involvement in a series of shooting incidents in Malabon City which left a number of innocent victims dead apart from their involvement in robbery-extortion.

The official said the raid was conducted on the basis of a search warrant for violation of RA 10591 issued by Judge Rosario Inez-Pinzon last December 14.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Alfred P. Dalizon
Alfred P. Dalizon
Author of the ‘Mamang Pulis’ series and Crame Files | A Journal Group reporter since 1988 and recipient of dozens of national awards from the PNP/DILG/PDEA/DDB/NAPOLCOM and the private sector | Winner of two (2) prestigious Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) for Best Investigative Report | A Finalist for another CMMA Best Investigative Report | A 3-time Journal Group Employee and Top Reporter of the Year

Suggested Articles
Metro

Human traffickers back in business – Despite COVID

Itchie G. Cabayan
BUREAU of Immigration (BI) officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) recently stopped two Filipinas from leaving the country,
Angel Locsin Forbes Asia
Angel Locsin
Showbiz

Pinoy celebrities na pasok sa Forbes Asia list

Aster Amoyo
PASOK ang ilang popular Filipino celebrities sa Forbes Asia’s inaugural 100 Digital Stars list mula sa buong Asia-Pacific region bilang
Emerito "Emer" Legaspi
Emerito "Emer" Legaspi
Basketball

Former Toyota star Legaspi recalls most memorable games in the PBA

Ed Andaya
FORMER Toyota player Emerito "Emer" Legaspi may have retired in the PBA in 1985, but he still fondly remembers some
Opinion

Making Xmas merry for pensioners

Mario Fetalino Jr.
IT definitely looks like Christmas for the state pensioners! State pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) yesterday started to