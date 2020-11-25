Customs-NAIA conducts webinar on policies, ops

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Customs-NAIA conducted its first webinar on NAIA Customs Policies and Operations via Zoom and Facebook Live geared to enhance stakeholders compliance through extensive information dissemination, and to further ease the doing of business in the Port of NAIA last November 23, 2020.

During the webinar, various topics on NAIA processes and operations were discussed and simplified for the stakeholders’ easier understanding and compliance. Among the questions asked by stakeholders is the frequently asked question on how to claim parcels sent by their loved ones abroad, especially this Christmas season.

Similarly discussed were the requirements in bringing in foreign currency, meat and meat products, medicines, fruits and other regulated commodities.

Mark Jhon Almase, Subport Collector of Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) and Julius Altiche, head of Customer Care Center NAIA were the resource speakers, together with the District Collector of Port of NAIA.

Consistent with the 10-Point Priority Agenda of Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero, Bureau of Customs NAIA District Collector Carmelita Talusan stressed that the webinar is indeed an innovative platform that allows stakeholders to learn more about NAIA, promote transparency in government operations, and enhance stakeholders’ engagement.

The webinar was attended by 284 Zoom pre-registered participants, mostly students and professors from the University of the Philippines, LPU Manila, Lyceum of Alabang, Gordon College Olongapo, University of Cebu, Southwestern Institute of Business and Technology Oriental Mindoro and other universities; lawyers from different institutions; other government agencies like DILG, Philippine Space Agency, and Commission on Audit. The webinar had 3,700 plus viewers in Facebook Live and was given a 4.65 out of 5 overall rating satisfaction of the attendees based on the feedback survey.

BoC NAIA will continue to organize more events and programs for the stakeholders in service to the public.

Publication Source : People's Tonight