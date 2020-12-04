Danao conducts surprise inspection of NCRPO offices

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NATIONAL Capital Region Police Office director, Brigadier General Vicente D. Danao Jr. on Wednesday started his vow to conduct a random inspection of his men and their offices, starting with a surprise inspection of the NCRPO headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig City to see if his personnel are on their toes.

According to the official, he will be making surprise inspection of different offices inside Camp Bagong Diwa as well as the other five NCRPO districts to check if his personnel are fulfilling their administrative duties and responsibilities.

Despite his busy schedule, Danao said he will find time to visit every NCRPO office and motivate his officers and men to do their job properly and diligently.

He also reminded his men that even if they are doing administrative works, they must prepare themselves for deployment if necessary.

He also reiterated his order that all NCRPO personnel must be accounted for 100 percent and that there should be no so-called ‘Lubog’ or ’15-30’ policemen under his command.

Danao has encouraged his personnel to also follow minimum health protocols including the regular wearing of face masks and face shields and observance of social distancing to help them prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The official also ordered concerned commanders to ensure that their work areas are clean and are sanitized regularly as part of their program to help fight the killer virus.

Danao also reminded his men to observe their ‘Tamang Bihis’ program saying that the current pandemic situation is not an excuse for them to not dress up accordingly.

“Ipagpatuloy ninyo ang maayos na pagtugon sa inyong mga tungkulin. Siguraduhin ninyong magagawa ito ng tama upang hindi tayo magkaroon ng problema sa pagbibigay serbisyo publiko. Huwag din nating kalilimutan na panatilihin ang kalinisan sa loob ng ating mga opisina at kampo upang maiwasan natin ang pagkalat ng sakit,” he said.

“At pinapaalala ko lang na kung sinumang commander na gumagawa pa din ng “lubog” at 15/30 ay tigilan na, kundi may kalalagyan kayo. Malaki na ang sahod natin kaya nararapat lang na gampanan nating mabuti ang ating trabaho,” the member of Philippine Military Academy ‘Sambisig’ Class of 1991 said.

Publication Source : People's Tonight