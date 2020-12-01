Danao to minors: Stay home this Xmas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NATIONAL Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Regional Director PBGen. Vicente Danao, Jr. yesterday appealed to minors to remain inside their homes this holiday season until a vaccine against COVID-19 becomes available.

Danao made the call during the turnover ceremony of the new MPD directorship, where he assured that a sufficient number of policemen will be deployed in Metro Manila in view of the beginning of the dawn masses to ensure the implementation of minimum health protocols like wearing of face masks and face shields and physical distancing.

The appeal of Danao came after the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) announced that minors may now be allowed outside their homes provided they are accompanied by an adult.

According to Danao, the police continues to be focused mainly on COVID- 19.

He also said “goodluck” to policemen who will be found involved in illegal activities specially illegal drugs and gambling.

Publication Source : People's Tonight