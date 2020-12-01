Home>News>Metro>Danao to minors: Stay home this Xmas

Danao to minors: Stay home this Xmas

Itchie G. Cabayan5

NATIONAL Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Regional Director PBGen. Vicente Danao, Jr. yesterday appealed to minors to remain inside their homes this holiday season until a vaccine against COVID-19 becomes available.

Danao made the call during the turnover ceremony of the new MPD directorship, where he assured that a sufficient number of policemen will be deployed in Metro Manila in view of the beginning of the dawn masses to ensure the implementation of minimum health protocols like wearing of face masks and face shields and physical distancing.

The appeal of Danao came after the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) announced that minors may now be allowed outside their homes provided they are accompanied by an adult.

According to Danao, the police continues to be focused mainly on COVID- 19.

He also said “goodluck” to policemen who will be found involved in illegal activities specially illegal drugs and gambling.

Publication Source :    People's Tonight
Avatar
Itchie G. Cabayan

Suggested Articles
Nation

Facebook disables 3 fake PNP chief accounts

Alfred P. Dalizon
FACEBOOK has disabled three accounts of con men who have stolen the identity of Philippine National Police chief, General Camilo
Metro

Power rates up this month

Arlene Rivera
THE Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) announced an upward adjustment of power rates for this month. In a statement, Meralco sakd
Showbiz

Prince Harry at Meghan lumipat sa California para maging film producers

Aster Amoyo
MATAPOS talikuran ng mag-asawang Prince Harry (turning 36 on September 15) at Meghan Markle (39) ang kanilang British royal duties
Business

SB Corp to process 15,000 MSME loans by Dec.

People's Journal
Trade and Industry Sec. Ramon Lopez said that the Small Business Corp. is set to process an additional 15,000 loan