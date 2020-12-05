Home>News>Metro>Ex-cop nabbed for extortion

Ex-cop nabbed for extortion

Edd Reyes

A DISMISSED policeman who extorted money from fish delivery truck drivers was arrested in an entrapment operation inside Navotas Fish Port Complex (NFPC) Friday evening in Navotas City.

Don De Quiroz Osias II, 39, of 63 Rodriguez Subdivision, Dampalit, Malabon City, was still wearing a police field service uniform (FSU) while posing as a member of the Maritime Group when he was accosted by operatives of the Northern NCR Maritime Police Station (MARPSTA) at around 8:30 p.m. along Bañera St., NFPC after he received a P100 marked money from Pat. Patrick Quinto who posed as a truck helper.

The suspect allegedly tried to pull out something from his waist prompting operatives to shoot him in the leg. He was rushed to the Tondo Medical Center for medical treatment where he is presently being guarded by Maritime police after his attending physician ordered his confinement.

Operatives recovered from the suspect the P100 marked money, P470 in different denominations and the Motorstar Easy Rider motorcycle he was using in his illegal activity.

Prior to the arrest of the suspect, P/Col. Ricardo Villanueva, chief of the Regional Maritime Unit-NCR, received numerous complaints from fish delivery truck drivers about a certain “Don”, who posed as aMaritime police and was extorting money from them.

The complaints prompted the Northern MARPSTA to conduct an entrapment operation.

Fish delivery truck drivers, including Bryan Alcantara, 36, Gilbert Delia, 48, Cyril John Diaz, 36 and Bonifacio Salinay, 47, identified De Quiroz Osias as the one who extorted money from them every time they passed along Bañera St., NFPC, NBBS Proper after loading “banyeras” of fish.

Malabon police chief P/Col. Angela Rejano also received information that the suspect, who reportedly went AWOL two years ago after entering into the service sometime 2008, was the subject of police manhunt for his extortion activities in Malabon City.

The suspect is facing robbery extortion charges before the Navotas City Prosecutor’s Office.

People's Tonight
