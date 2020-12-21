Fake lady cop extorts from drug suspect’s family, hunted

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A WOMAN posing as a member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) is now being hunted while her two cohorts were nabbed by Eastern Police District-District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) after they extorted money from the family of an arrested drug suspect in exchange for dropping of charges following an entrapment operation the other night.

Report submitted to EPD director Brig Gen. Matther Baccay identified the suspects as Victoria Hernandez, George Maturan,33, vendor and Rene Rose Victoria Barrientos, 26, tricycle driver.

Hernandez was able to elude arrest while the two suspects were nabbed in an entrapment operation conducted by EPD-DSOU headed by Col. Ramil Entereso at the parking area of Divimart located along Sandoval Ave., Brgy. San Miguel, Pasig City at around 9 p.m.

Police Staff Sargeant (PSSG) Rommel Fajutag said the operation was made based on the complaint filed by Joyce Siochi, 28, who said the suspects claimed they could help her drop the charges against her father –in law Lito Ibanez , 63.

Fajutag said Ibanez was collared on December 1 during a buy-bust in Bgy. Pinagbuhatan, Pasig by teams of the District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU).

Ibanez was charged with violation of RA 9165 of Sec 5 (selling of illegal drugs )and Sec 11 (possession of illegal drugs ).

After several days, Hernandez contacted Siochi through his messenger.

The suspect contacted the Ordonez and introduced herself as the arresting officer and demanded P8,000 so that the charges against Ibanez can be reduced and so he can post bail.

Siochi was convinced and handed P8,000 through E-money transfer.

Two days later, the suspect contacted Siochi again and asked for an additional P10,000 as allegedly payment for non-appearance of the arresting officers in court.

The complainant deposited the said amount again through E-money transfer.

However, the following day the suspect demanded again the amount of P10,000 as payment for the supposed lawyer.

Siochi got suspicious and sought assistance from DSOU who conducted an operation for the suspect’s arrest.

According to Fajutag, Siochi and the female suspect agreed to meet at the said place to hand the P10,000 cash but Hernandez did not show up. Instead, her cohorts appeared to get the said money from the complainant.

When the two suspect handed the marked money, Fajutag said police moved in and arrested them while Hernandez eluded arrest.

Police recovered from the suspects P500 bills and eight P1000 boodle bills.

The two suspects are now detained and facing charges of robbery/exortion while additional charges of usurpation of authority were filed against Hernandez.

Publication Source : People's Tonight