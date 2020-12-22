Fire hits Florentino Torres High School

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN investigation is underway after fire hit a portion of the records section of the Florentino Torres High School in Gagalangin, Tondo.

The 15-minute fire began at 7:47 a.m. and was controlled at 8:01 a.m., according to a report from the Manila Bureau of Fire Protection.

The fire began at the records section and was immediately put out due to the swift response of the firemen.

Several school staff got some of the important records out while the fire raged on. No one was reported killed or injured.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight