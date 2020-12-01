Home>News>Metro>Francisco assumes office as MPD chief

Itchie G. Cabayan5

NEWLY-INSTALLED Manila Police District (MPD) director, PBGen. Leo Francisco, yesterday assumed office in a formal turnover ceremony held at the MPD headquarters attended by Mayor Isko Moreno, Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Regional Director PBGen. Vicente Danao Jr. and outgoing MPD chief Gen. Rolly Miranda.

Francisco was former deputy regional director for administration in La Union while Miranda, who is set to retire in November next year, it was learned, will be transferred to Region 6.

In the said ceremony, Moreno cautioned the police against engaging in any irregularity “dahil itataob ko at papagpagin ko ang Pilipinas kapag gumawa kayo ng krimen para mahuli lamang kayo.”

Moreno also expressed confidence that the new MPD leadership will work hand in hand with the city government in letting discipline prevail.

“Sa Maynila, may mahigit dalawang milyong populasyon na kailangang bantayan at deserve na mabuhay nang maaliwalas at mapayapa. Never ever do it in Manila, magbago na kayo ng linya,” Moreno said, in reference to cops who plan on or may still be engaging in illicit activities.

On the other hand, the mayor assured that he will fully support the police and provide them allowances.

Ang panalangin ko nawa ay patuloy kayong gabayan ng diyos at ilagay kayo sa kaligtasan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Francisco said he will continue the policies already in place at the MPD with the guidance of Moreno and Danao.

