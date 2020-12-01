Grade 7 student kills boy,13, in boxing match

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A SUPPOSED game of boxing held for the fun of it and involving two minors ended in tragedy after the 14-year-old contender killed his 13-year-old match with a single punch in the face the other day on Fraternal Street in Quiapo, Manila.

The victim, a Grade 7 student, was pronounced dead at the Ospital ng Sampaloc while the other minor, also in Grade 7, was held in custody at the Barbosa Police Station.

A probe by Cpl. Rodolfo Acosta III of the Manila Police District-homicide section said the incident took place at around 5 p.m.

The victim, said to be a Muslim, reportedly fell to the ground unconscious after the 14-year-old punched him in the face. The victim was rushed to the hospital to no avail.

His remains were brought to the golden mosque for the traditional Muslim burial.

