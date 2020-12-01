Home>News>Metro>Grade 7 student kills boy,13, in boxing match

Grade 7 student kills boy,13, in boxing match

Itchie G. Cabayan8

A SUPPOSED game of boxing held for the fun of it and involving two minors ended in tragedy after the 14-year-old contender killed his 13-year-old match with a single punch in the face the other day on Fraternal Street in Quiapo, Manila.

The victim, a Grade 7 student, was pronounced dead at the Ospital ng Sampaloc while the other minor, also in Grade 7, was held in custody at the Barbosa Police Station.

A probe by Cpl. Rodolfo Acosta III of the Manila Police District-homicide section said the incident took place at around 5 p.m.

The victim, said to be a Muslim, reportedly fell to the ground unconscious after the 14-year-old punched him in the face. The victim was rushed to the hospital to no avail.

His remains were brought to the golden mosque for the traditional Muslim burial.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Itchie G. Cabayan

