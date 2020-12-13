Gunrunning gang busted in Parañaque, cop nabbed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ELEMENTS of Philippine National Police (PNP)- Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested a cop believed behind an organized gunrunning syndicate during an operation the other day in Paranaque City.

PNP Chief General Debold Sinas identified the arrested suspect as PSSG Reynolfo Ursulum, 50, resident of Chavez St., Central Bicutan, Taguig City.

Also arrested during the operation was Carvyn Parcon, 21, resident of the said area.

Reports from the PNP – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) showed that Ursulum is assigned with the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit of Police Regional Office 7 in Central Visayas but is believed to be engaged in gunrunning activities.

Sinas reiterated the command policy of “swift and decisive action against errant members of the PNP engaged in irregularities and illegal activities”.

The CIDG launched a buy bust wherein operatives pretended to buy four assault rifles for P500,000 from the suspect at 10 p.m. on Saturday in front of a popular restaurant along Doña Soledad Ave.

Agents arrested the suspects during the sale.

Seized from the suspects were four Bushmaster M4A1 carbines, a PNP-issued Taurus 9mm pistol, magazine assemblies with live ammunition, ID and ATM cards, and an SUV with plate number JUN 660.

Upon initial investigation, Ursulum told probers the guns came from Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight