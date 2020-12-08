Isko: 20% discount for early RPT payers until Dec. 10 only

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA Mayor Isko Moreno reminded real property owners in the city that they only have until tomorrow (December 10) to avail of the 20 percent discount for prompt or advance payments of taxes.

Moreno said the city treasurer’s office under Jasmin Talegon has also decided to continue operations and accept payments on December 8, even if it was a holiday, in an effort to lessen the expected surge of last-minute real property tax (RPT) payments.

The mayor advised the public to bring their last RPT payment receipt and wear face masks and face shields or they will not be allowed entry to the Manila City Hall.

Moreno said the deadline for availing the 20 percent discount on total taxes due will not be extended, as the city government is following a payment schedule based on an ordinance passed by the Manila City Council under Vice Mayor and presiding officer Honey Lacuna.

