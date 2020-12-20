Isko apologizes for PLM fiasco

0 SHARES Share Tweet

– Mayor commends UDM prexy for smooth delivery of aid to students

MANILA Mayor Isko Moreno apologized to the parents of students from the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) headed by its president, Emmanuel Leyco, for the fiasco that attended the distribution of the P1,000 monthly allowance of its students recently.

On the other hand, Moreno thanked and congratulated Universidad de Manila (UDM) president Malou Tyquia for the orderly and smooth delivery of the same financial assistance for UDM students.

“To the UDM family, to President Tyquia, to the men women and officers of UDM, thank you,” Moreno said as he took the opportunity to apologize for what happened in the case of the PLM.

“Sa mga nanay at tatay ng PLM students, ako po ay humihingi ng pasensiya sa inyo. Sa mga PLM students na nanonood, please share this broadcast… pasensiya na kayo, marami sa inyo naghintay nang matagal maghapon at inabot ng halos hatinggabi nung unang araw ng distribusyon.. ako na po ang nahingi ng pasensiya sa inyong kainipan at matagal na paghihintay sa pila sa loob ng PLM,” Moreno sighed.

It will be recalled that the distribution of the city government’s financial assistance to the PLM students last December 16 was marred by chaos and lack of system, as throngs trooped, complaining that the online system was not working prompting them to go to PLM personally.

The payout personnel allegedly arrived hours late and social distancing was also reported to not have been observed.

Although he had no direct involvement in the entire fiasco, Moreno already said sorry.

Leyco has not categorically apologized for what had happened.

Moreno had delegated to Tyquia and Leyco the establishment of a system for the swift and orderly distribution of the P1,000 monthly cash allowance to their students.

When things did not turn out orderly in the case of the PLM, Moreno stepped in and asked city treasurer Jasmin Talegon to make the city cashiers stay on to finish the long queues caused by the confusion earlier in the day.

“Sa mga nagtampo na PLM students na hirap na hirap, nauunawaan ko kayo. Ipagpaumanhin ninyo.. kung anumang miscommunication.. para wala nang turuan, I take full responsibility.. sa mga naghintay ng pitong oras, pero yan ay di naman nangyari sa UDM at sa iba’t-ibang lugar,” Moreno said.

Moreno cited that various city offices like the Office of the Senior Citizens’ Affairs headed by Marjun Isidro and the social welfare department under Re Fugoso have been distributing financial assistance to various beneficiaries simultaneously in the entire city and all have been orderly, with what happened to the PLM as the only exception.

Apart from the city-run university students from PLM and the UDM, monthly allowances are also being provided by the city for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and solo parents, among others.

“So pasensiya na kayo mga bata sa PLM…nabasa ko ang inyong mga post… what matters most is na-achieve ang goal..nakamit nakuha ng mga estudyante,” Moreno added, as he commended Talegon and her team for going overtime to make sure that all those who lined up for hours were processed instead of going home empty-handed.

