Isko: Barangay projects not spared from clearing ops

Mayor Isko Moreno said even barangays are not spared from the city's clearing operations. Photo by JERRY S. TAN

Mayor Isko Moreno said even barangays are not spared from the city's clearing operations. Photo by JERRY S. TAN

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EVEN barangay-initiated projects will not be spared from the massive, daily clearing operations as long as they obstruct the free flow of pedestrians and vehicular traffic.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno declared this as he enjoined the support of barangay authorities for the city government’s non-stop clearing operations to get rid of all forms of obstructions in the city.

A barangay in Tondo, he said, got a taste of the city government’s strictness when it comes to obstruction. This after personnel from the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) under Engineer Armand Andres removed a stone signage on the street placed by the barangay authorities.

The signage, which had become a fixture in the area and the likes of which also exist in other areas in the city, bore the names of the barangay officials in the area of Delpan Extension in Tondo.

According to Moreno, the action taken proved that in Manila, the law applies to all and there are no sacred cows.

“Pantay-pantay ang batas sa Maynila, kahit signage pa po yan ng barangay, tatanggalin po namin iyan. May gobyerno na po sa Maynila, at wala na pong palakasan dito,” he stressed.

Moreno also expressed hope that with what happened, other barangays who have also obstructed their own area with such concrete signages will take it upon themselves to remove them already, instead of waiting for personnel of the city engineer’s office to tear it down for them.

He added that from the beginning of his assumption as mayor, he had been consistent in his policy of returning the streets and sidewalks to the purpose for which they were made, which is to accommodate vehicular and pedestrian traffic, respectively.

The removal of the concrete signage on Del Pan Extension was carried out during the clearing operations in the areas of C.M. Recto from Juan Luna, Asuncion, M. D. Santos, Camba, and Tahimik Streets.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight