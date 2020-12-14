Isko bares 12 high-end ambulances for Manila

Mayor Isko Moreno, Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna and Manila Health Department chief Dr. Arnold Pangan (right) attend the blessing before inspecting the 12 newly-purchased high-end ambulances that will be used in Manila. Photo by JERRY S. TAN

Mayor Isko Moreno, Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna and Manila Health Department chief Dr. Arnold Pangan (right) attend the blessing before inspecting the 12 newly-purchased high-end ambulances that will be used in Manila. Photo by JERRY S. TAN

MAYOR Isko Moreno yesterday announced that the city of Manila now has 12 new, modern ambulances equipped with features aimed at serving the residents much better.

Moreno also announced that while banking on the commitment made by President Rodrigo Duterte that anti-COVID vaccines will be made available to Filipinos, the local government will support the national goal by supplementing the effort.

“Bibili si Pangulong Duterte ng bakuna. ‘Yan ang task niya sa kanyang Gabinete, para sa mga taga-lungsod at sa buong bansa. Ngayon, ang asahan n’yo naman, ang inyong pamahalaang-lungsod will supplement… we will help the national government and I hope there will soon be an approved, effective and safe vaccine for us,” he said during yesterday’s flag-raising ceremony in City Hall.

The mayor also expressed hope that those tasked regarding the vaccines will act swiftly instead of the country merely watching other countries get their citizens inoculated.

With Christmas just around the corner, Moreno reiterated an appeal for all Manilans to continue practicing basic health protocols, with an assurance that he and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna will continue providing ways to better attend to the medical needs of the citizens.

The latest of these efforts, he said, is the purchase of 12 high-end ambulances which he said had been his dream for the city, way before he became mayor.

“Pangarap namin ito nung di pa kami nakapwesto — an honest to goodness, upscale ambulance assistance para sa mga Batang Maynila,” he said.

Moreno said he and Lacuna are committed to strengthening even more the city’s medical capacity, citing the importance of a healthy population as a basic necessity for the city and its people to progress.

Meanwhile, Moreno and Lacuna yesterday began the ceremonial turnover of Christmas food boxes to various barangays, covering some 650,000 families in Manila.

The said boxes, Moreno said, contain food items which may be served on the table for the traditional ‘Noche Buena’ and Christmas Day.

Publication Source : People's Tonight